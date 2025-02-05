Everton vs Bournemouth team news: 9 players out and 5 doubts for FA Cup tie

Everton and Bournemouth injury news ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Goodison Park.

Everton turn their attention to the FA Cup when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the fourth round on Saturday (3pm kick-off GMT).

The Toffees have picked up markedly since David Moyes’ return as manager. Everton have earned three successive wins in the Premier League and moved nine points above the relegation zone. Given their position in the top flight has improved, the Blues could now put more emphasis on a good cup run rather than battling for survival.

However, they have a challenging clash against Bournemouth. The Cherries are seventh in the Premier League table but just one point adrift of the Champions League places. They have also earned two wins over Everton this term.

The Blues endured an afternoon to forget when losing 3-2 at Goodison in September - having led by two goals in the 86th minute before capitulating. And last month, Everton suffered a 1-0 reverse on the south coast which proved to be former manager Sean Dyche’s final game before he was axed.

Ahead of the FA Cup tie, here’s an early look at the early team news for both sides.

Everton team news

The Everton striker is set to be absent for a prolonged period with a hamstring problem. The Blues are hopeful he will be back before the end of the season.

Armando Broja - out

The striker has an ankle problem and a deal to end his loan spell could not be agreed. Everton are optimistic Broja could be back sooner than the 10-12 week time frame that was initially given when being stretchered off in the 2-0 win over Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The centre-forward has yet to make a senior appearance this season. He's battling back from a thigh problem and although he's back on the grass, will need time to build fitness. It means Beto will again be Everton’s only senior number nine.

Dwight McNeil - out

The versatile forward has not played for more than two months and required minor surgery for a knee injury, which means he's still a couple of weeks away.

Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain has had fitness issues throughout the season and managed only four appearances. He's been struggling with a calf complaint.

Bournemouth team news

Enes Unal - out

The Turkey international was forced to have knee surgery last month and is absent for a sustained period.

Evanilson - out

The £40 million summer signing underwent an operation to repair a fractured metatarsal that he suffered in the 1-0 win over Everton last month.

Marcos Senesi - out

The centre-back is recovering from quad surgery that he had in December and is still at least a month away from returning to fitness.

Julian Araujo - out

The former Barcelona right-back is still recovering from a serious hamstring setback.

Julio Soler - out

The left-back signed for Bournemouth last month but is currently representing Argentina in the South American Championship.

Adam Smith - doubt

The Cherries captain has been absent since December. Smith has been back in individual training, though, and much will depend on whether he’s stepped up his recovery.

James Hill - doubt

The centre-back is currently recovering from a muscle injury. He was given an initial timeframe of 3-4 weeks so could be back.

Alex Scott - major out

The midfielder hasn’t played since October as he recovers from a knee complaint. Scott has also been back in individual training but could need longer given the length of his absence.

Luis Sinisterra - minor doubt

The Colombia international has been unavailable since October but has been back in training. He could make a return to the squad but will need to be assessed.