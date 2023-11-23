Man United have plenty of injuries to contend with overall, but there a few players who are close to a return this weekend.

Everton's clash with Manchester United this weekend could hang on the availability of a few key players from the away side.

The Goodison faithful will be antagonised following their 10-point deduction last week and they will be hoping to take their frustrations out by defeating Erik Ten Hag's side.

In terms of team news, there's three key doubts for United that include keeper Andre Onana, midfielder Christian Eriksen and forward Ramsus Højlund.

Beginning with the last two, Højlund and Eriksen are both considered doubts after picking up injuries in the 1-0 victory over Luton before the international break. Højlund was substituted in the second-half with a hamstring problem while Eriksen was forced off in the first-half with a knee injury. On the other hand, Onana is likely to return to the starting line-up despite suffering up a groin injury on international duty. Onana felt a pain when making a save for Cameroon in their 3-0 victory over Mauritius on Friday and had to be substituted.

Following the game, Onana flew back to Manchester on Sunday and trained twice with United, missing Cameroon's draw with Libya. Therefore, he should be back between the sticks this weekend.

But, the Red Devils have been boosted by the return to training of key figure Luke Shaw. The left-back has been out of action since August and would no doubt be a huge boost should be able to feature in some capacity this weekend.

Ten Hag has a few long-term injuries to contend with which won't affect the weekend's game; the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and Tyrell Malacia all out of the game at the weekend, and some won't return until the new year. Also missing are Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the exiled Jadon Sancho.

In terms of Everton, Dyche has just one injury concern; Amadou Onana picked up a calf injury that cut short his stay with Belgium during the international break and it's unclear if he will be ready as it stands.

More positive news is that club captain Seamus Coleman has completed 90 minutes for the first time since May for the U21 side in a Premier League International Cup clash with Athletic Club on Wednesday night.