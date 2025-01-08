Everton vs Peterborough United team news - as 7 players ruled out and 6 doubtful
Everton’s FA Cup campaign begins when they welcome Peterborough United in the third round at Goodison Park on Thursday (7.45pm).
Toffees manager Sean Dyche is under pressure heading into the tie. Everton sit just a point above the Premier League relegation table after a 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend. The Blues have been toothless in front of goal, netting only 15 goals in 19 league games.
Dyche has accepted that wins are required amid reports that owners The Friedkin Group have been discussing his future. The only way to convince them he is the man for the job is to deliver victories - starting against Peterborough. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “If you’re a business of this size and a club of this size, succession planning should be part of their diligence. That is absolutely a valid thing to be doing. Nothing makes me feel weird about that at all. If I owned it, I would be saying to my chief executive: ‘What happens if?’ That’s right across the club. We’ve got to win games. We haven’t won enough this season. That comes down to me, without any shadow of a doubt.”
Peterborough have had their onw struggles this term. Their 1-0 loss at Wrexham last time out leaves Darren Ferguson’s troops just 19th in the table, having been expected to challenge for promotion.
It is a banana skin for Everton and they will be desperate to avoid an upset. Both outfits are set to be missing players. Ahead of the game, here’s the latest team teams.
Everton team news
James Garner - out
The midfielder could be back in training next week as he recovers from a long-term back injury.
Tim Iroegbunam - out
The summer signing from Aston Villa has been absent for around three months with a foot issue. He is around a week behind Garner in terms of his recovery.
Youssef Chermiti - out
After recently recovering from a foot problem, the young striker is now set to be sidelined for ‘weeks’ with a thigh injury.
Dwight McNeil - out
The versatile forward has been struggling with a knee injury and is set to miss a fifth successive game.
Armando Broja - major doubt
The Chelsea loanee suffered a back issue at Bournemouth that forced him off. It’s not as serious as first feared but could keep him out.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubt
Dyche admitted that the striker reported into training on Tuesday with an ankle problem. It could leave Everton with just one fit centre-forward in Beto.
Jesper Lindstrom - doubt
The on-loan Napoli winger sustained a knock at Bournemouth and had to be withdrawn at half-time.
Seamus Coleman - doubt
The Everton captain has missed the previous two matches because of a setback he suffered against Manchester City on Boxing Day.
Peterborough team news
Kwame Poku - out
The key Posh winger is currently sidelined for another two months because of a hamstring injury.
Carl Johnston - out
The right-back signed for Peterborough earlier this month. However, he is cup-tied having played in the competition for Fleetwood Town earlier this season.
Rio Adebisi - out
The left-back has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Gustav Lindgren - doubt
Peterborough agreed to sign the striker from Swedish second division side Degerfors in the summer, with the deal going through on January 1. However, Lindgren did not feature at Wrexham and manager Ferguson has admitted he ‘has to be careful’ with the new arrival.
Joel Randall - doubt
The attacking midfielder is reportedly in talks to join League One rivals Bolton Wanderers. If the deal does not go through before the game, Randall may not feature.
