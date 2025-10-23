Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Goodison Park on January 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Tottenham injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton look to retain their unbeaten record at Hill Dickinson Stadium when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Toffees have made a seamless transition from Goodison Park to their new state-of-the-art ground on the banks of the River Mersey. In their previous home game, they battled from behind to end Crystal Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 win.

And while David Moyes’ side lost 2-0 at Manchester City last weekend, there will still be confidence around the squad.

Everton face a Tottenham side who have had a decent start to the campaign in their own right, but lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa last weekend, while they were put under siege but battled to a 0-0 draw with Monaco in the Champions League.

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite - out

The centre-back has hit problems in his recovery from a hamstring injury, having returned to training last week. Branthwaite underwent surgery earlier this week and is set to remain on the sidelines for a prolonged period after yet to play this season.

Nathan Paetterson - doubt

The right-back was absent against Man City after suffering a problem representing in the under-21s in a 5-1 loss to Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.

Jack Grealish - return

The winger could not play against his parent club City but is once again available. He’s likely to make an immediate return to the starting XI. Grealish baged the late winner against Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

James Maddison - out

The attacking midfielder suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and is not likely to play at all this campaign.

Dejan Kulusevski - out

The forward underwent knee surgery at the end of last season and he is still to make a full recovery.

Radu Dragusin - out

The centre-back is still on the comeback trail from an ACL injury.

Dominic Solanke - out

Spurs’ first-choice striker recently had ankle surgery and is still yet to return to training.

Ben Davies - out

The versatile defender has been ruled out of action for several weeks because of a hamstring issue.

Yves Bissouma - out

The midfielder is still to make an appearance this season. He was dropped from Spurs’ squad for the UEFA Super Cup for disciplinary reasons and then picked up an injury representing Mali during the international break.

Kota Takai - out

The defender, signed from Kawasaki Frontale in the summer, is still to make his debut for Tottenham.

Cristian Romero - doubt

The key centre-back picked up an adductor injury during the warm-up before the Villa game. He missed out against Monaco and is will continue to be assessed.

Destiny Udogie - doubt

The full-back did not feature against Villa or Monaco having suffered a knee issue representing Italy during the international break.

Mathys Tel - doubt

The winger picked up a calf complaint against Villa and will also need to be assessed.

Wilson Odobert - minor doubt

Spurs boss Thomas Frank admitted that the attacking midfielder came off against Monaco in ‘pain’. However, he could well shake off his issue in time to face Everton.