Everton FC transfer news: The Napoli winger has been highly-rated across his career to date.

Everton are reportedly linked with a move for Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrøm who was a boyhood Liverpool fan.

The 24-year-old Danish attacker joined the Italian club after just one season in Eintracht Frankfurt. He’s made 16 appearances for Denmark in his career to date, netting once but he wasn’t included in their Euro 2024 squad.

Famed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that any deal is likely to be a temporary one, with a loan and an option-to-buy being reported. He claims other clubs are interested and it would be another loan transfer signing in the wide areas after the club already secured Jack Harrison on another temporary deal.

Lindstrøm has been tipped as a future star for years as he was awarded the ‘Rookie of the Year’ in the 2021/22 season for Frankfurt. Described by the Bundesliga official website as having traits similar to former German international and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler, he has attracted attention over the years.

The self-proclaimed boyhood Liverpool fan, he could have joined Jurgen Klopp’s side prior to his move to Napoli. He revealed that Liverpool reached out with an offer but he turned them down. “It was Liverpool and I am a Liverpool supporter, so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience, but would it have been an intelligent move?” he told Danish newspaper Tipsbladet.

“If I don’t play, then I may as well sit in front of the TV and watch them play there while I am at a different club. I am at an age now where I have to play football. This is why I think Napoli represent a good change. It is one of the best clubs in the world and they said I will have many opportunities to play.”

Well, last season didn’t go as planned in that regard as he started just two league games across the campaign as he went a whole season without netting a goal. A hard-worker and with obvious talents, Everton would be a chance for him to rediscover his once blossoming career, in a team where he would feature regularly at the highest level.