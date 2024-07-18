Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for new options to bolster their backline this summer.

Liverpool’s presence in the summer transfer window is starting to grow ahead of what is shaping up to be an exciting charge towards the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Reds have been linked with a number of exciting targets this year and new sporting director Richard Hughes has promised a ‘crescendo’ of activity in August to make up for their lack of action so far.

Liverpool are prioritising strengthening their backline after a number of injuries tore through their options during Jurgen Klopp’s final term. The departure of Joël Matip has also opened up the floor for the Reds to bring in a new senior centre-back, especially with Virgil van Dijk now 33 and speculation over his future rising.

The captain has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and he is currently mulling over his options at both domestic and international level. After the Netherlands were knocked out of Euro 2024, Van Dijk told media that he ‘will think carefully’ about his future this summer, which has only sparked further rumours that he could be leaving Liverpool.

The Reds have been monitoring a number of top defenders in the last few weeks and had been heavily linked with a move for Lille’s Leny Yoro. However, Manchester United have beaten them to the punch after agreeing a £50 million transfer with the Ligue 1 outfit. The 18-year-old completed his medical with United earlier this week, and his announcement now looks to be imminent.

Reports have claimed that Liverpool were unwilling to pay so much money for such a young player but losing out on Yoro is not the end of the line for the Reds. In fact, they have been given a potential boost in their pursuit of another, more senior centre-back.

Liverpool have been among a number of clubs interested in raiding Crystal Palace this summer, first for Michael Olise, and now for Marc Guéhi. The defender attracted a lot of attention during the 2023/24 season but his impressive performances for England at Euro 2024 have only amplified rival clubs’ interest. Arsenal initially had their sights set on signing Guéhi but according to The Times, the Gunners have been ‘priced out’ of a move for the 24-year-old.

Palace are more than aware of how much interest their star players are collecting right now and they reportedly value the centre-back at beyond the £70 million. Especially as the Eagles will need to pay 20 percent of the sale to Chelsea.

With Arsenal now apparently focusing on signing Riccardo Calafiori instead, Liverpool have one less rival club to worry about in their pursuit of Guéhi. Whether they will lodge an official bid for the Palace and England star remains to be seen right now but the Reds are planning for the future as well as recruiting for now.

If Van Dijk remains at the club beyond this summer, they are looking to sign a strong partner for him but also someone can eventually succeed him when he eventually leaves Anfield, either through a transfer or retirement.