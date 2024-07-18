Why Everton's £24m-rated star is wanted by Napoli - and why Sean Dyche must keep him

Getty Images

The Everton defender is wanted by the Serie A giants but he is a key player on Merseyside.

One of Sean Dyche’s must trusted Everton figures is reportedly wanted by Napoli and they must do everything they can to avoid losing him this summer.

Vitaliy Mykolenko has shown great improvements since signing for the club in 2022 from Dynamo Kiev. Since then, he’s gone on to make 85 appearances for the club and become their starting left-back and he was one reason why their defence was the fourth-best in the Premier League last season.

Often hailed by Dyche in interviews during the last campaign, the Ukrainian is clearly a key figure. Following a run of form last season, Dyche praised him for his ability to defend. “I always liked defenders who can defend and he (Mykolenko) certainly can. I think he’s now starting to show signs of what he can do going forward as well. He can play, has mobility and he’s strong. His true fitness, his Premier League fitness, is improving all the time. As is his mentality. He deserves the credit he gets and I think he’s enjoying it.”

And now Napoli are eyeing a potential move; as reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Napoli have enquired to Everton about defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. The 25-year-old currently has two years left on his deal and the Toffees are in no rush to sell which leaves them in a strong position.

For Everton, it’s key to retain him. Their only other option for that role is to draft in the veteran Ashley Young who struggled last season against direct wingers. Ben Godfrey’s departure to Atalanta has also left them short at the back and Mykolenko is a key foundation in defence.

Fbref shows he ranks well for clearances p90 (95th percentile) tackles in the defensive third (92nd) dribblers tackled (83rd) as well as tackles and interceptions combined (86th) which demonstrates his all-round defensive strengths. However, he continues to be limited going the other way.

His figures show he ranks exceptionally low for touches in the attacking third and his overall expected assists, passes completed, key passes, crosses into the penalty area and shot-creating actions all all below the 30th percentile. Given how limited Everton were as an attacking unit last season, Dyche could ask for more from his full-backs in terms of creating as it would help to add to their overall opportunities. Still, even if Mykolenko continues at the same rate, he often locks up the right-hand side and any attacker often struggles to find success against the wily and focused defender.