A roundup of the latest injury updates for both Everton and West Ham ahead of their Premier League clash on Monday.

Everton will look to get their form back on track on Monday when they round off the latest weekend of Premier League action. The Toffees are up against West Ham, who have lost four of their five league games.

Momentum has taken a dip after Everton lost the first Merseyside Derby of the season last weekend. Despite a spirited attempt at a comeback, the Blues lost 2-1 at Anfield, while their rivals maintained their perfect start to the campaign.

Everton are also out of the Carabao Cup after their 2-0 defeat to Wolves, who are still yet to pick up their first point in the Premier League and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Toffees are currently tenth, level on seven points with both Manchester clubs and Leeds United. While they will be eager to return to winning ways, West Ham will be desperate to move out of the relegation zone.

Ahead of their Monday night clash, we’ve taken an early look at both sides’ latest injury news.

Latest Everton injury news

Jarrad Branthwaite remains a big miss for Everton as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. The centre-back has not featured for his side so far this season and will be a welcome return once he’s back to full fitness.

Ahead of the Merseyside Derby, David Moyes gave an injury update in his press conference on September 19th. The manager addressed both Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko’s situations - the latter has since returned to action after starting against Liverpool and coming off the bench against Wolves.

“They are making progress and we will see, we have got a couple of knocks within the camp, but we’ll see how they are.”

Branthwaite has still not been deemed fit enough to be included in Moyes’ match day squads, so fans continues their wait to see him back in action.

Summer signing Merlin Rohl suffered a setback after he picked up a training ground injury, which kept him absent from the clash with Liverpool. However, Moyes said the problem didn’t seem to be ‘major’ and described it as a ‘small injury in his hip/groin’ in his post-match press conference.

Everton players out: Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton players in doubt: Merlin Rohl

Latest West Ham injury news

Moyes will face his former side on Monday and they are desperate to get points on the board.

West Ham are currently dealing with two absences, one being Tomas Soucek. The midfielder has been suspended for three games after being shown a straight red card for a challenge on Tottenham Hotspur’s Joao Paulinha.

The incident was deemed ‘serious foul play’, which results in a three-match ban. Soucek has already missed West Ham’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and he will also be out for the upcoming Everton and Arsenal fixtures.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been out of action for the last two fixtures due to a stomach issue. Ahead of West Ham’s latest clash with Crystal Palace, Graham Potter confirmed he would be unavailable for the meeting with the Eagles.

“I think Aaron Wan-Bissaka will still be unavailable [due to] a problem with his stomach. Hopefully, he will be [in] late training tomorrow or the weekend. But he won’t be available for the weekend’s game,” Potter said.

If Wan-Bissaka has been back in training this week, it may come as too early for him to feature against Everton but no confirmed return date has been provided.

West Ham players out: Tomas Soucek

West Ham players in doubt: Aaron Wan-Bissaka