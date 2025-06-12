Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is set to move into the final year of his current contract and has been linked with Everton.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has insisted that the club will hold talks with Dan Neil amid Everton transfer links.

Neil is the Black Cats’ skipper, having come through the academy ranks on Wearside. Despite being aged 23, the midfielder has made almost 197 senior appearances. And in the 2024-25 season, he captained his boyhood club back to the Premier League.

Sunderland were promoted from the Championship via the play-offs - ending their eight-year absence from the top flight. Neil made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording three assists.

However, Neil is about to end the final 12 months of his Stadium of Light contract. Sunderland will undoubtedly be keen to tie one of their prized assets down to fresh terms as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Neil has reported suitors, with Everton one club said to be keen along with West Ham United. And Speakman revealed that talks with the former England under-20 international will soon commence.

Via the Northern Echo, he said: “We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season. I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level.

“There are a couple there (Neil and Dennis Cirkin) whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That’s part of trying to build the squad for next season.”

Everton plans

It is set to be a busy summer for Everton when it comes to recruitment. So far, the Toffees have seen eight members of the 2024-25 season’s playing squad depart. In addition, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Seamus Coleman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane have not penned fresh terms.

Gueye is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract but it still leaves David Moyes short of senior options. Midfield is one area of the squad that the Everton boss will look to bolster, with Abdoulaye Doucoure leaving on a free transfer after opting against a new deal. Orel Mangala has also returned to Lyon after his loan spell, although he did not play for Everton during the second half of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury.

Roma interest

However, it is suggested that AS Roma - who are also owned by TFG - are interested in Sunderland’s Neil. The Northern Echo suggests that the Italian outfit are lining up a formal £15 million bid. Roma finished fifth in Serie A and will be in the Europa League in the 2025-26 campaign. Gian Piero Gasperini has been appointed as new head coach in the Eternal City after Claudio Ranieri held the reins in an interim capacity.