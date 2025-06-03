Everton are expected to be in the market for a striker to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton have already begun their summer transfer business by completing the £12.5m signing of Charly Alcaraz after an impactful loan spell which saw him register two goals and three assists from 15 matches in midfield.

The Toffees are also expected to be in the market for a striker, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin looking set to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next month.

The former England international scored a combined total of 57 goals in 239 league appearances with his best days mainly coming under Carlo Anclelotti where he scored 29 across two seasons between 2019 and 2021.

However, in recent times goals have dried up for the injury-hit 28-year-old and if it wasn’t for Beto’s purple patch in February and his improved end of season form than it could well have been a much more difficult season for the Blues.

David Moyes will hope to get a proven finisher through the door to take his team forward next season, and while they have missed out on top target Liam Delap after his move to Chelsea, there are still a number of top strikers that could be targeted this summer.

Everton should splash the cash on Yoane Wissa

Having missed out on a move for Liam Delap, Everton could make a push to try and sign Brentford talisman Yoane Wissa, who has scored more goals than Beto and Calvert-Lewin combined this season while also claiming four assists. Beto netted eight goals while Calvert-Lewin had three.

Wissa, 28, scored 19 goals and provided four assists in the Premier League this season, and alongside Bryan Mbeumo formed one of the most lethal partnerships in the top-flight this season.

The Congo international’s contract runs until June 2026, which means by the time the summer transfer window is over, he’ll be in the final season of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Wissa reportedly attracted interest from Nottingham Forest in January but could also be a worthwhile target for Everton as David Moyes looks to build a team that can compete for Europe in a similar vein to his last spell on Merseyside or more recently when he was in charge of West Ham.

It could take a worthwhile offer to convince Brentford to part ways with one of their star assets, but with just one year remaining on his deal there’s a chance they could listen to offers in the region of £30m, which is the exact same amount Chelsea paid to get Delap on their books.

What Brentford have said in the past about player sales

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted in the past that the Bees are a selling club at this stage and while he doesn't want to lose his top players, he accepts that’s the nature of the business he’s in.

He explained at the end of the season , when discussing Bryan Mbeumo in an interview which could also apply to Wissa or any other high value star: “I'm the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever.

“I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know. I've said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren't selling clubs.

"So, of course, if the right price - and that's going to be expensive - is coming, then I'm sure the club will be open for it. But I'm very happy he's here, and I'm convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here."

Frank, himself, faces an uncertain future at Brentford amid speculation he could be targeted for the Spurs job if Ange Postecoglou departs.

This uncertainty could potentially unsettle Wissa and leave the door open to Everton to try and get their hands on one of last season’s most clinical goalscorers.