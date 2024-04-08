Sean Dyche decision justified as 'very good' Everton star shines in win over Burnley

Everton secured a morale-boosting victory over Burnley at the weekend and Sean Dyche’s decision to start Andre Gomes after his comments during the week was certainly justified.

A freak goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin was enough to secure all three points as Everton ended a run of 13 games without a win. In terms of the starting eleven, Dyche brought in Seamus Coleman, Calvert-Lewin, James Garner and Gomes as he made four changes from the draw at Newcastle United.

Gomes’ inclusion was certainly desired by the fans in the build-up to the game after he enjoyed a strong cameo off the bench at St James’ Park and he performed admirably again next to Garner, who was also bright at Goodison Park on Saturday. During the week, LiverpoolWorld asked Dyche about the Portuguese midfielder and whether his quality could be the difference at the weekend, to which he replied, “He’s a very assured football, that’s for sure.” He began.

“With his ability and he’s a knowledgeable footballer and a very good professional but he’s been very unfortunate. I spoke to him last week about getting him more minutes, possibly starting and he feels good about himself and that he’s in a good place and that’s another person we feel can be very effective because he is a very good player.”

Injuries have been a real frustration, as Dyche said, with Gomes only managing 413 minutes so far this season. And his appearance at the weekend was his first full 90 minutes since April 2023 when he was at loan at Lille which was a real boost for the Toffees, and Gomes himself. He had 61 touches (the most of any Everton player) completed 90% of his passes, was fouled once, made three tackles, managed two interceptions and two clearances in a very commendable showing. In addition, he played Beto through on goal in the second half which should have resulted in an assist but the quality and the vision was clearly apparent.