Liverpool’s interest in a new forward has been described as ‘too good’ not to pursue.

Liverpool have just days left to make some final moves on the summer transfer window, with Friday’s deadline quickly approaching. While their transfer activity has been quiet so far, the Reds still have time to squeeze in some last-gasp signings, providing they move fast.

Football Insider has reported that Arne Slot is hoping to bring in as many as three new recruits before the window shuts this week, with a centre-back, central midfielder and a winger on the radar. These three areas have been the subject of ongoing speculation this summer and Federico Chiesa is one of the latest names to be discussed.

The Juventus winger is now in the spotlight after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Thiago Motta. Chiesa, who represented Italy at Euro 2024, has just one year left on his contract with the Serie A outfit and he has caught the attention of Liverpool. The 26-year-old has not yet featured for Juve this season, hinting that his exit could be imminent.

Liverpool are ‘considering a move’ for Chiesa in these final days of the summer window but their interest has not yet progressed into anything more concrete. Journalist Graeme Bailey believes that this is too good of an opportunity for the Reds to pass up, though. Chiesa is currently valued at €35 million (£30m) but with his contract expiring next year, it is reported that he could cost less than £15 million this window.

Last season, Chiesa contributed ten goals and three assists in all competitions, operating on both wings and up front as well.

“From what I’m told the deal might just be too good not to do. I think he’s going to be really cheap, it could be less than £15 million,” Bailey told Rousing The Kop. “If they get the chance to add someone like Chiesa, then I don’t necessarily think it’s to the detriment of somebody else. It’s too good a deal not to look at.

“I’m told that the talks are ongoing. I think the interest is perhaps even stronger than what has been reported. They do like him a lot and on those terms I think they’re going to push ahead with it. They’re a little bit wary that they might see something bumped up somewhere or it’s not quite as good as it seems. But it is progressing.”

In the meantime, Liverpool are edging closer to their signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will become their first signing of 2024 once all is finalised.