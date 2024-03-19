Everton's bid to remain in the Premier League gained a boost on Monday when a four-point deduction was imposed on relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

The City Ground club dropped into the bottom three as a result of their sanction - although there was understandable frustration from the Forest hierarchy as they reacted to the decision in a passionate statement released on their website.

It read: "We were extremely dismayed by the tone and content of the Premier League’s submissions before the Commission. After months of engagement with the Premier League, and exceptional cooperation throughout, this was unexpected and has harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League. That the Premier League sought a sanction of eight points as a starting point was utterly disproportionate when compared to the nine points that their own rules prescribe for insolvency."

Despite being subjected to their own points deduction earlier in the season, the Toffees still sit four points clear of the relegation zone and they will be confident they can take a step closer to preserving their Premier League status when they visit Bournemouth on the final weekend of the month.

With a nerve-shredding run-in lying in wait, LiverpoolWorld takes a look at a predicted final Premier League table with the help of FootballWP.

