'Premier League hasn't helped itself' - Finance expert debates Everton and Nottingham Forest charges
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has claimed that the Premier League hasn't helped itself when it comes to agreeing an 'appropriate tally' for clubs breaching financial fair play rules.
Nottingham Forest were docked four points as a result of breaching financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules by £34.5m from last season. Everton received two points more after they were found guilty of surpassing spending limits in the 2021/22 campaign but it was reduced from the original charge of 10 points that was successfully appealed earlier this year.
As a result, Forest have dropped into the relegation zone and sit above Burnley and Sheffield United in 18th place. Everton sit 16th on 25 points, four points above Forest and they boast a game in hand on their rivals around them. However, there has been a huge backlash from fans today, questioning why Everton, who were guilty of overspending by £15m compared to Forest, were initially hit with such a big penalty.
Financial expert Maguire has questioned the process of the Premier League, stipulating that the lack of a fixed penalty structure has led to the disparity when it comes to the harshness of the punishments we've seen so far. "By all accounts, Forest went above and beyond the level of cooperation, which made it that much easier for the Premier League which acted in their favour." He said on Sky Sports News.
"If I was an Everton fan I would be in exactly the same position in the sense that, does this now mean that the six points given to Everton feel intuitively harsh because what we're not being told is that if it's a three-point penalty for breaking the rules then that's fine, but if it's going to be another three points for the extent of the breach then it seems Forest's [charges] have been lenient or Everton's have been harsh.
"The PL has not helped itself because there has been numerous opportunities in recent years to agree an appropriate tally. Similar to the EFL, the PL has had plenty of opportunities to give that guidance, that would help the commission and that would also mean clubs are fully aware should they choose to spend too much money then these are the likely consequences - and they failed to do that."