Sean Dyche, manager of Everton, prepares his team to face Brighton on Saturday

The transfer window has been a busy one for Everton and there could well be some late movement.

Everton have enjoyed a more successful summer window than the years gone by and with multiple new signings through the door, there are reports of more to come.

The departure of Amadou Onana left a hole in midfield and while Tim Iroegbunam has been impressive in pre-season, he’s inexperienced and the exit of Andre Gomes leaves that position feeling light. Reports have linked Everton with moves for all manner of midfielders but multiple targets have eluded them in the past week.

Yet, the speculation hasn’t stopped. In fact, it’s battled back against the adversity of missing out on players. Nevertheless, while Sean Dyche claimed it was ‘unlikely’ anyone else would arrive, we’re hoping for the best and have compiled what a rumoured starting XI could look like if all the rumours are true.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one has gone from strength to strength in recent years and remains one of the club’s most important players.

RB - Seamus Coleman

Granted, the idea of heading into a new campaign where signings have been made with a veteran like Coleman at right-back is not positive, Dyche is yet to fully trust Nathan Patterson. There were some reports of a signing in this position but they have since died down.

CB - James Tarkowski

An ever-present across every single Premier League game across the past two full seasons, he is a rock at the back and is a vital foundation of this side. Without him, Everton may now be a Championship side.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Last season saw him go from an unknown quantity to a £75m star who ‘should’ have been in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. His partnership with Tarkowski is one of the best parts of Dyche’s squad and it will be key going forward.

LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko

The ever dependable Ukrainian made great strides last season, clearly benefitting from a full season learning under Dyche. He looks settled in Everton’s system and knows his job inside out. Getting forward more often would be helpful, but his defensive work is typically of a high standard.

CM - Edoardo Bove

Interest was confirmed by Gianluca Di Marzio this week and the Roma midfielder was once a favourite under Jose Mourinho before his departure. Roma need to balance the books and Bove could be available and his 3.11 tackles per game will certainly help to fill the void left by Onana.

CM - Idrissa Gueye

Experienced and Everton’s most natural defensive midfielder, he is likely to be a key figure. Despite his age, he started 24 games and was instrumental in the run-in. James Garner could also be rotated with him.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Signed on loan from Napoli, Lindstrom is fast, direct, can score free-kicks and is eager to prove himself. A star at Frankfurt from 2021-2023, his pace and dynamism is a much-needed addition to a team that struggled for creativity last season.

CF - Iliman Ndiaye

Again, Ndiaye will bring quality in attack - the type of quality that has been sorely needed in recent years. Given a free role behind a central striker, he can link up with wide players and midfielders and use his quick feet and football IQ to pick up smart positions and, hopefully, help bring goals and assists.

LW - Dwight McNeil

A Sean Dyche favourite. McNeil gives a 7/10 most weeks and his work-rate is well appreciated by the fans. His left foot has known to be deadly when given the chance and he could look to utilise that more often as his output has often been below the level required.

ST - Eddie Nketiah

Marseille are currently the frontrunners but they have had little success negotiating with Arsenal thus far. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future up in the air with his deal in the final 12 months, Nketiah would be a great option as a poacher who has experience at a top club and in Europe. Linked this summer, it would be some coup, but it remains unlikely unless Calvert-Lewin departs.