Getty Images

Everton transfer news: The Roma midfielder has been linked with a move to Everton.

Everton’s reported target Edoardo Bove spoke out on his Roma future as recently as last season.

The 22-year-old has entered the news as a potential target for Everton and Bournemouth after failing to earn regular minutes under Daniele De Rossi after his mid-season appointment. He started just six of the last 17 league games following Jose Mourinho’s exit and could be heading for an exit as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calciomercato.com and Sky Sport Italia have claimed he is a target for both English clubs and that he could be sold to raise funds. A fee of £19m (€20m) has been claimed and that is despite his contract ending in 2028. He played a strong role across last season with 45 appearances but De Rossi’s arrival stunted his progression - and now he’s a target for Everton.

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper on a new deal as recently as December, Bove revealed at the time that he sees his long-term future at the Italian club having come through the academy ranks.

“Penning a new deal means the world to me,” declared Edoardo. “I joined Roma when I was just a child and still to this day I get emotional thinking about the first time I stepped into the Fulvio Bernardini. I’ve learnt more about the magnitude of where I’m at and I’d like to thank the club for what it has done for me, and for giving me the opportunity to carry on my journey as part of the Giallarossi family.”