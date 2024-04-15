Everton target Jacob Greaves was recognised for his brilliant season last night by earning a place in the Championship Team of the Year.

He was partnered in the ‘Team of the Year’ with Leeds United’s Ethan Ampadu who has also been brilliant in the Championship and was the only Hull player to feature in the starring XI. His performances have seen him record the highest-rated average score for centre-backs in the Championship (7.13) according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present in Liam Rosenior’s side with 39 starts and his most recent performance in the 3-0 win over QPR saw him captain the side for the sixth time during the campaign. That victory kept their play-off hopes alive as they sit six points behind Norwich with a game in hand.

We have previously reported on the transfer links regarding Greaves and Everton with the centre-back being eyed as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite should he depart this summer to one of a number of potential destinations. A month ago, the Mirror claimed Greaves was being eyed as a replacement and his stock has only risen since then after his award recognition. Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur has remarked this week that West Ham, Fulham, Nottingham Forest are all interested and that Hull could accept offers of ‘around £20m’ to part ways.

Interest in Branthwaite has been strong from Manchester United, Tottenham and even Real Madrid and with Everton’s finances issues continuing to be a huge issue they may be forced to sell this summer. But Greaves could be a difficult signing to make; he was born in Hull and has been at the club since 2008, aged eight, and he spoke out in late-2023 about his desire to lead Hull back to the top-flight.