‘I like this’ - Everton’s £26m signing makes ‘amazing’ fan admission
The Everton striker has hit the ground running so far.
Everton forward Beto has heralded the fans after his first two games for the club since signing during the summer window.
The Toffees signed the towering forward from Udinese on a four-year-deal and he has made quite the impact so far.
A goal 27 minutes into his debut was a perfect way to introduce himself and win over the Everton fans with a smart finish after being sent through by Abdoulaye Doucoure.
He also started in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United before the international break and he is already identifying well with the fans.
“The Everton fans are amazing. They want to win, badly. I like this, I like this pressure that they provide because this is why we are here - to win.” He told the Everton fans.
“There have been so many big strikers who have played here. It feels really good to be here & I want to make my mark.”
Adding a new dynamic at the top end of the pitch is important for Sean Dyche, given his side ended last season as the league’s lowest scorers and the early signs are promising from Beto.
There’s also Arnaut Danjuma who has also found his goalscoring touch across the last two games following a difficult start.
In addition, Jack Harrison, who signed on loan from Leeds United this season, with the winger still building his fitness back up after an injury suffered at the back end of last season.
Fans will be excited to finally have some consistency at the top end of the pitch in terms of selection, given how many injuries Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered in recent times.
Also waiting in the wings is Youssef Chermiti, with the 19-year-old making just two appearances so far but he is yet to complete 90 minutes and there are finally options available at the top end of the pitch.
Next up is Arsenal at home on Sunday, a team they defeated in Dyche’s first game in charge thanks to a James Tarkowski header and they’ll need a similar performance to take anything from the game after earning three wins and a draw from their first four games.