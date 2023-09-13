Concerned Everton fans react to 777 Partners takeover talk at Goodison Park

Everton fans have had plenty to say regarding the latest takeover news involving 777 Partners.

Everton fans have been reacting to the latest investment takeover news, as 777 Partners close in on a deal with the club.

The fans have posted largely negative responses to the potential takeover with many unsure whether it will be a positive move after years struggling under current owner Farhad Moshiri.

There has even been reports from the Telegraph claiming that senior figures in Government are concerned over 777 Partner’s potential takeover of Everton with Government figures said to be putting pressure on the Premier League - and it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing so far.

It doesn’t bode particularly well at one of the clubs they own, Standard Liege, as they were held to a 1-1 draw against RWD Molenbeek last weekend.

Fans unfurled signs before the clash with Belgium-based reporter Sacha Tavolieri said it translated as: “Your Galaxy shouldn’t damaging our future!”

The Miami-based investment firm already hold controlling stakes in several clubs - including Italian side Genoa, Australian outfit Melbourne Victory, French team Red Star and Belgium club Standard Liege.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has also spoken out on the prospective owners 777 Partners intentions, claiming they are likely interested in buying Everton to sell for a substantial profit in the future.

It has been commented on by the fanbase, with many apprehensive over the potential takeover, given what has happened over the course of the last seven years.

One concerned fan said: ‘Out of the scalding hot frying pan and into the raging fire. Peter Johnson, Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri, now 777 Partners. How is it possible for one club to run by the worst people decade after decade after decade?’

One fan completely disregarded the American firm: ‘Yup. Everton going down. 777 is literally the kiss of death for clubs.’

And one fan simply stated: ‘Think this might be the one thing that actually breaks the club.’

Everton have posted losses of over £400m across the last four years and have been involved in back-to-back relegations in the past two seasons - fans have every right to be frustrated at their club’s decisions across that period.