The Liverpool boss has enjoyed a brilliant first month of the new season.

Jurgen Klopp could be in line to win this month’s Premier League manager of the month award - a whole two years and four months since his last win.

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the season, going unbeaten so far and winning three of their first four games of the new campaign.

It’s certainly a positive start coming off a fifth-placed finish last season and Klopp has had to oversee somewhat of a squad overhaul - particularly in midfield - as their new signings have settled in strongly.

Wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa have certainly been impressive, especially considering they defeated Eddie Howe’s side by scoring two late goals with 10 men at St James’ Park, in a game that looked hopeless after going a goal and a man down in the opening half hour.

Klopp currently has the fifth-highest amount of monthly awards across Premier League history with nine and only David Moyes (10) Pep Guardiola (11) Arsene Wenger (15) and Sir Alex Ferguson (27) sit above him.

His last triumph was in May 2021 but, prior to that, he hadn’t won the award since January 2020 and he’s in line to end his drought after being nominated once again.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Guardiola (Manchester City), Moyes (West Ham United) and Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur) are the managers involved in the award for August, with only Guardiola being able to boast a 100% record so far.

It could be a difficult task to take the award away from the Man City manager and potentially Tottenham’s new manager Postecoglou, who also boasts a strong start to his career in England.

For Klopp, he’s had to contend with a new-look midfield and deal with the losses of senior figures such as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino which has been difficult.