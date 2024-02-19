Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson fell ill during a training session

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Oliver Glasner as their manager after Roy Hodgson stepped down from his role.

Hodgson had previously enjoyed four years at Palace between 2017-2021 but then returned to miraculously save them from relegation fears last season. However, a run of just four wins in 18 games have seen them drop closer to the ongoing battle at the bottom of the table.

The 76-year-old missed their press conference ahead of the Everton game tonight after falling ill and it has now been confirmed he is to leave. Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will take over the reigns tonight against Everton and former Europa League winner Oliver Glasner is reportedly set to take over nine months after leaving Frankfurt.

Following his exit, Hodgson released a statement which read: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day. “However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.