Everton's relegation rivals 'set' to appoint experienced Premier League manager

Premier League 2024/25: Everton’s rivals for the drop have opted for a strong managerial appointment.

Everton’s rivals Leicester City are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to appoint Steve Cooper ahead of next season.

Despite winning the Championship, there is an air of uncertainty over who will succeed the enigmatic Enzo Maresca who accepted a move to Chelsea. The Foxes bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with 97 points and they earned plenty of plaudits for their style of play and quality across a successful campaign.

Yet, Leicester are set for big changes. The former Nottingham Forest boss has been out of work since December when he was replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo and he left the City Ground after 108 games in charge, in which he earned a 39% win success rate. According to Sky Sports, he is the main candidate for the role and is close to agreeing a deal.

Cooper will face intense financial restraints as Leicester are set to begin the season in a points deficit as a potentially significant points deduction over profit and sustainability breaches. It will raise the pressure on Cooper who would be likely to experience an uncomfortable opening to the new campaign as his side chase the other 19 sides.

Everton saw eight points officially chalked off last season after breaching profit and sustainability rules and only a strong run of form in the back-end of the season pulled them away from a relegation scrap. The 2022/23 season saw Sean Dyche’s side go head-to-head with Leicester in the final month as the two sides played out an exciting 2-2 draw.