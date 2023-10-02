Rangers are searching for their third permanent manager in 12 months after sacking Michael Beale

Rangers are ‘interested’ in speaking to former Everton manager Frank Lampard about their managerial vacancy after sacking Michael Beale on Sunday night.

Beale was relieved of his duties after less than 12 months in charge at Ibrox, with a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen proving the former QPR man’s final game in charge in Glasgow.

Glasgow World reports Lampard, who was sacked by Everton earlier this year, is one of the names on the Ibrox club’s shortlist as they seek a permanent replacement. Chris Wilder and Kevin Muscat have also been sounded out as possible candidates.

Lampard was in charge at Goodison Park just shy of a year. He was appointed on January 31, 2022 and helped the club avoid relegation but was sacked on January 23 of this year with the Toffees battling against the drop. Sean Dyche replaced him and helped the Goodison Park outfit avoid relegation on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lampard was appointed caretaker manager at Chelsea just two months after his Everton sacking. The Blues won just one of their 11 games under his interim spell. His first job in management was with Derby County before taking on the Chelsea position in July 2019.

Rangers are seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with Beale’s dismissal coming after results “fell below expectations.”

A statement on Sunday night confirmed: “The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade. The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

“The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.

Rangers chairman, John Bennett, said: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November. It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.

