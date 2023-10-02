A September full of wins for Liverpool ended on a sour note on Saturday but Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to impress in the Premier League.

Virgil Van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp celebrate a win over West Ham United at Anfield. (Image: Getty Images)

September may have ended with a cloud of VAR controversy once again hanging over Anfield but the bitter taste of defeat to Spurs comes after a month of success.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain one of the frontrunners to challenge Manchester City for the title this season with wins over Aston Villa, Wolves and West Ham keeping the side just two points off the league leaders .

It's some of the Liverpool defenders who have impressed the most this month and make it into the WhoScored Team of the Month.

GK - Robert Sanchez, Chelsea

One of very few reasons for Chelsea supporters to be excited so far this season comes in between the sticks. Robert Sanchez has impressed since arriving from Brighton this summer and looks to have made the number one spot his own.

RB - Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United

The performances of Kieran Trippier this month have led to some reasoning that the full-back is the greatest-ever Magpies player in that position. Four assists and three clean sheets in his last three outings make him a Team of the Month shoo-in.

CB - Virgin Van Dijk, Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk has come back from suspension in style. (Image: Getty Images)

Since returning from a suspension picked up against Newcastle United, Virgil Van Dijk has answered critics with some powerful performances. The defensive commander has picked up two assists in his last two but is still yet to register a league clean sheet himself this term.

CB - Sven Botman, Newcastle United

Sven Botman continues to grow in importance at Newcastle United and has been a stand-out star this season. The Dutchman is now set for time on the sidelines with a knee injury and will be a great miss for Eddie Howe.

LB - Andrew Robertson, Liverpool

A goal against Wolves and a clean sheet against Aston Villa were highlights of a month in which Andrew Robertson reminded Liverpool fans of his class at left-bac.

RM - Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is in the form of his life at Arsenal this season, scoring or assisting in all five of his last Premier League fixtures. The Gunners have their work cut out to mount another title challenge but on current form, Saka could inspire that.

CM - James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison has hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having signed from Leicester City this summer. The England international is the busy playmaker in an ultra-attacking Spurs outfit and has two goals and four assists to his name already this term.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United

Reports of a contract extension come just as Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes hits a rich vein of form for Newcastle United. The playmaker was instrumental in conducting the 8-0 win over Sheffield United and put in a confident performance against Burnley too.

LM - Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon has had his critics since moving to Newcastle United from Everton but the Englishman has seized his chances so far this term. The winger changed the game from the bench against Sheffield United and has three assists in his last three appearances.

ST - Erling Haaland, Manchester City

September started with a hat-trick for Erling Haaland against Fulham and goals against West Ham and Nottingham Forest followed. The Norweigan is a mainstay in the Team of the Month.

ST - Son Heung-Min, Tottenham Hotspur