Everton FC news: The 50-year-old is set to receive a promotion after his U21 role.

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is set to become the interim England manager, according to reports.

With Gareth Southgate exiting the role after England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, it left news outlets speculating who would replace him after eight years in charge. Huge names such as Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel were linked but it looks like the FA are looking to appoint someone a little closer to home.

Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Carlsley is set to take over as interim manager for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches which are just over a month away. England are set to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland with the former being whom Carsley represented as a player.

According to the report, the FA has not commented on the potential identity of a permanent or temporary manager and will only update the situation publicly when a final decision is made - but Carsley is the frontrunner for the interim role which will put him in good standing for Southgate’s old role.

With those fixtures set for September 7 and 10, the 50-year-old would be required to name a squad for the Nations League campaign within the next few weeks. Among the frontrunners for the role is Carsley, whose standing is strong within the FA due to his brilliant work with the U21 side who triumphed at the U21 Euros in 2023.

Having moved to Everton in January 2003, he spent four-and-a-half-years at the club before leaving for Birmingham in 2008. He played 198 times for the Toffees, scoring 12 times and assisting on seven occasions. Outside of Everton, he featured for Derby, Blackburn and, finally Coventry, where he began his managerial career as caretaker manager.

He had spells at Sheffield United, Brentford U21s, Brentford caretaker and assistant, England U19 assistant, Manchester City U18, Birmingham U21, caretaker and assistant before he landed roles as the England U20 and U21 boss.