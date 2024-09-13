'No conversations' about new deal for £51m Liverpool target says club president

Liverpool transfer news. | Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news: The summer transfer saga was nearly finalised but the Spaniard rejected a move.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has revealed Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi hasn’t spoken to the club about his contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder was headline news for a few days across the summer transfer window as Liverpool were close to agreeing a move. In the end, Zubimendi rejected the prospect of leaving his boyhood club to remain in La Liga but it may not be the end of the proposed deal.

While Arne Slot has seen a brilliant start in his first few games, Ryan Gravenberch has been installed into the side in the position that Zubimendi would have taken over. It remains to be seen if this is a temporary fix or a long-term play and the latest comments from the club president have told us there have been no renewal contract talks so far - potentially opening the door for a future move.

When asked about the Spain international, Aperribay insisted he didn’t snub Arne Slot’s side because there was a promise of an improved deal. In fact, he claims there’s been no renewal talks so far.

“There has been no conversation with Zubimendi to renew the contract. There hasn’t been one now and there hasn’t been one before. He didn’t put any conditions on us,” he said. “He understood the moment and knew that it was a market in which some players were already going to leave, and he understood that it was time to stay at Real Sociedad. He has not made it a condition for us to renew nor have we talked about it. The conversation with Martín was short and quick.”

Other targets could include Porto’s Alan Varela or Atalanta’s Ederson. There’s also Wataru Endo who has been demoted to a first alternate since Jurgen Klopp’s departure and it is unclear if he will remain at the club beyond this season after being a key starter last season. And there’s also Stefan Bajcetic - currently on loan at RB Salzburg - who could develop into that role in the future. Zubimendi may be revisited but it could depend on the success Liverpool have or don’t have this season.