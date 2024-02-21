Ex-Man Utd and Everton ace Wayne Rooney confirms boxing talks and next step after Birmingham City exit
Wayne Rooney has responded to claims that he is reportedly in talks for a celebrity boxing fight when appearing on the Overlap's Stick To Football podcast.
Rooney, who was recently dismissed as manager at Birmingham City, appeared on the popular YouTube show to discuss both his playing and managerial career as well as go over plenty of high and low points across his illustrious career, but Gary Neville and company couldn't wait to get the details of whether he would step into the boxing ring anytime soon.
Previously on the show, the head of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn confirmed to the Overlap show that Rooney had previously messaged him about doing a potential fight in the past, as he revealed: "I’ve actually spoke to Wayne a few times about the Jake Paul fight. Normally, if he has a couple of glasses of red [wine] he’ll fire in a message to me at night going, ‘Listen, I wanna fight that geezer. Wayne can fight, he had a couple of amateur fights - but him against Jake Paul at Old Trafford, that’s actually a makeable fight.”
Previous reports last week from the Mirror claimed Rooney was in talks for a bout with KSI only furthered Hearn's claims and now the former Man United forward has responded to the rumours. Neville asked: “Are you going to be a boxer? Are you going to do a fight?” A smiling Rooney answered: “You never know! No, they’ve been in touch and asked a question. But I think at the minute I want to focus on getting back into management, not boxing. They’ve been in touch, Misfits have been all over the news. I want to get back into management, that’s my focus. My main focus is getting back into football."
Rooney was recently sacked by Birmingham City after just 15 games and he is currently seeking his next opportunity. Still only 38, he's already managed at three clubs (Derby County, DC United and Birmingham) and has expressed his desire to get back into management as soon as possible.