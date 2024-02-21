Wayne Rooney has responded to claims that he is reportedly in talks for a celebrity boxing fight when appearing on the Overlap's Stick To Football podcast.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously on the show, the head of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn confirmed to the Overlap show that Rooney had previously messaged him about doing a potential fight in the past, as he revealed: "I’ve actually spoke to Wayne a few times about the Jake Paul fight. Normally, if he has a couple of glasses of red [wine] he’ll fire in a message to me at night going, ‘Listen, I wanna fight that geezer. Wayne can fight, he had a couple of amateur fights - but him against Jake Paul at Old Trafford, that’s actually a makeable fight.”

Previous reports last week from the Mirror claimed Rooney was in talks for a bout with KSI only furthered Hearn's claims and now the former Man United forward has responded to the rumours. Neville asked: “Are you going to be a boxer? Are you going to do a fight?” A smiling Rooney answered: “You never know! No, they’ve been in touch and asked a question. But I think at the minute I want to focus on getting back into management, not boxing. They’ve been in touch, Misfits have been all over the news. I want to get back into management, that’s my focus. My main focus is getting back into football."