Carvalho, 21, netted his second goal of the season for Hull which have come in just seven league games since joining on loan in January. Prior to that, he endured a difficult loan spell at RB Leipzig which had to be cut short as the attacker only managed nine appearances across just over five months in Germany.

Across his 83 minutes playing in his most natural attacking midfield position, Carvalho managed, four chances created, five touches in opposition box, 2/2 accurate long balls and four recoveries. It's no surprise that he has found his form in that number 10 role, which has granted him more freedom, as he previously played in that position at Fulham in the Championship - a season in which he earned a place in the 2021/22 'Team of the Year'. With plenty of young talent at Liverpool, Carvalho needs a strong end to the season to prove he's worthy enough to remain at the club, especially with a new manager and sporting director set to be announced. Last night's victory was vital for Liam Rosenior's side as it saw the Yorkshire club move into the play-off places after making it four wins in five games. What makes Carvalho's performance even more note-worthy is the opposition he produced it against; Southampton had just only recently matched a club record for their longest unbeaten run and while that ended at the hands of Bristol City, they are still challenging for automatic promotion with Ipswich and Leeds and they have been one of the standout teams in the league this season.