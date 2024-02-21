Wayne Rooney. (Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has opened up on why he chose to return to Everton after leaving Manchester United.

Rooney, who came through Everton's youth system before making his debut aged 16 in 2002, spent two years in the first team on Merseyside before Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Manchester United where he went on to become one of Europe's best across 13 years at the club. He then returned to Goodison Park on a free transfer for a season where he netted his 200th goal in the Premier League before exiting for the MLS in America.

There was much speculation at the time that he would return to the club but he had certainly experienced a mixed relationship with the Everton fans during his time at United. It threatened to ruin the relationship between the club and player but he recalled, when speaking on the Overlap's Stick to Football YouTube show, that the abuse died down over the years and it helped him to return to the club.

“Returning to Everton was never something that I considered when I first joined Manchester United, especially when I was getting a fair amount of abuse from the fanbase, but over the years that changed as I went to a few games. That’s when I started thinking that I would love for my children to see me playing for Everton. My children are both Manchester United and Everton fans. Everton was a club that I loved. I went through the academy, and I still support them and follow them now.”