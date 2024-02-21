Liverpool have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table this evening when they host Luton Town at Anfield. The Reds will reach 60 points if they can secure their 18th win of the season.

Manchester City have now played their game in-hand but thanks to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend, their opportunity to overtake Liverpool in the table disappeared. Jurgen Klopp must now seize this opportunity to make sure his side are perfect between now and the end of the season, to remain uncatchable as they race for another Premier League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury has struck the team hard though, and the Reds will be without a bulk of key players tonight. Klopp has ruled out Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota after they were both taken off injured against Brentford on Saturday. The duo, along with Alisson, will miss both the Luton match and the Carabao Cup final this week, with further uncertainty ahead as well. Jota is expected to be out 'for months' after suffering a knee injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are also unavailable, while Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah are in doubt after concerns were raised after the 4-1 win over Brentford.

Despite their crushing injury updates, Liverpool will be hoping to bank a statement win on home soil and better their 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road back in November. However, fans without tickets to Anfield will unfortunately not be able to watch the game live.

Why is Liverpool vs Luton Town not on TV?

Liverpool's must-win clash will not be broadcast on live UK television due to its previous scheduled slot. The game was originally due to take place on Saturday, February 24th but due to the Reds making it to the Carabao Cup final, it has been moved to today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The original slot coincided with the 3pm blackout period, meaning the match was not selected for live coverage by Sky Sports or TNT Sports. Even after being moved, the fixture is not able to be added to the new broadcast schedule.

The Champions League also returns this evening, with Arsenal vs Porto and Napoli vs Barcelona both being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2 respectively at 8pm GMT.

Fans will be able to tune in to LFCTV for a live audio commentary, which can be accessed for free right here. Subscribers to LFCTV GO will also be able to watch highlights, a full match replay and more from midnight.