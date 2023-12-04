The Everton midfielder was involved in a coming together in the box against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Sky Sports' Ref Watch panel believe Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure was lucky to avoid being punished for his foul on Ryan Yates over the weekend.

Everton edged out Steve Cooper's side in a hard-fought victory which saw Dwight McNeil earn all three points with a brilliant strike as earned their fourth away win in seven games as they moved up to 18th in the table following their 10-point deduction.

But it could have been different if referee Paul Tierney had given a penalty for Doucoure's alleged pull-back of midfielder Yates. VAR checked the incident but there was no action taken. Plus, Tierney wasn't asked to go to the pitch-side monitor to review it as well.

"VAR did check it and felt there wasn't enough to give a penalty - I think it is a penalty, and I think it is a penalty for three reasons. Firstly, he never once looks at the ball, he has no interest in the ball. Second, I think he has his a hold of his shirt for far too long, he doesn't just feel for it and let it go. And thirdly, he trips him up as well so I think it's a penalty."

Both Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith unanimously agreed it was also a penalty and it's clear that Doucoure was lucky to avoid any punishment for that particular moment.

