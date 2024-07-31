Tammy Abraham is being linked with a return to the Premier League. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The England striker could be on the move this summer.

Everton have been linked with a swoop for Roma striker Tammy Abraham but he has reportedly rejected a move.

The former Chelsea forward has been in Italy since 2021 after he completed a £34m move. Since then, he’s gone on to make 119 appearances during that time winning the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho. He also recorded 37 goals and 13 assists during that time and has battled his way back from a serious ACL injury suffered on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

As a result, he only returned to action in April and managed just 12 games last season. The 26-year-old remains hungry for success and will hope to reach the levels he showed in his first season in Italy where he managed 27 goals in all competitions. And he is hoping to continue in Italy rather than return to England according to the latest reports.

Marco Demicheli of Sky Sports Italy has confirmed that Abraham has said “no” to offers from Everton and West Ham after they have made bids for the Roma Striker. He is holding out for a move to AC Milan who are interested but there has been no direct contact between Roma and Milan at the current time.

