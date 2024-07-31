Ex-Premier League striker 'rejects' Everton and West Ham United move amid AC Milan links
Everton have been linked with a swoop for Roma striker Tammy Abraham but he has reportedly rejected a move.
The former Chelsea forward has been in Italy since 2021 after he completed a £34m move. Since then, he’s gone on to make 119 appearances during that time winning the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho. He also recorded 37 goals and 13 assists during that time and has battled his way back from a serious ACL injury suffered on the final day of the 2022/23 season.
As a result, he only returned to action in April and managed just 12 games last season. The 26-year-old remains hungry for success and will hope to reach the levels he showed in his first season in Italy where he managed 27 goals in all competitions. And he is hoping to continue in Italy rather than return to England according to the latest reports.
Marco Demicheli of Sky Sports Italy has confirmed that Abraham has said “no” to offers from Everton and West Ham after they have made bids for the Roma Striker. He is holding out for a move to AC Milan who are interested but there has been no direct contact between Roma and Milan at the current time.
Valued at €30m and with two years left on his deal, he would potentially cost a similar amount to Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who has been linked with Everton this summer. An unnamed club reportedly made a £27m bid for the Armenian. Everton have a potential issue with Dominic Calvert-Lewin now in the final year of his deal. The club have had interest from Newcastle and Manchester United but no concrete moves were made. One report from the Athletic claimed they were holding out for a £30m fee which could have been a potential stumbling block for interested clubs. Moving forward, with a month to go in the window, we could see a late move in the market if the club want to cash in with his contract situation up in the air. But Abraham looks like a move to rule out.
