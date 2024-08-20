Fabrizio Romano confirms Everton 'agreement' for fifth signing of the summer

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The ex-Toffees goalkeeper is set to return to the club.

Everton have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 37-year-old spent last season at Queens Park Rangers as their captain and number one choice between the sticks. He made 46 appearances in all competitions, missing just one game in the league as they finished 18th under managers Gareth Ainsworth and Martí Cifuentes.

On June 27, he announced his exit from QPR on social media, he said: "Thank you to everyone at QPR for your support this past season. Really enjoyed my time at the club. Wishing you all the very best for the future. I am really excited for the next challenge!"

He joined the London club on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal from Everton at the end of the 2022/23 season. Originally, he had joined the Merseyside club in the summer of 2021, on an initial 12-month-deal with the option of another season. He managed 10 appearances, conceding 17 goals and registering four clean sheets - and now he’s set to return.

Fabrizio Romano took to X to confirm the news: ‘Everton have agreed deal to sign Asmir Begović as new goalkeeper. One year deal until June 2025, medical this week likely to be in the next 24/48h. Begović, back to #EFC.’ It is set to be Everton’s fifth signing after Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien and Tim Iroegbunam. The six foot six shot-stopper will fight it out with Everton backup Joao Virginia whose current deal expires next summer. Virginia has played six times for Everton, registering four clean sheets and his last performance was impressive last season as he kept out Crystal Palace in the FA Cup at Goodison Park. There are some reservations over both players who could exit next summer.