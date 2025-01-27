Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the striker in the January transfer window.

Everton’s need for a new striker could be ramped up after their 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees showed resolve and grit to battle to victory at the AMEX Stadium, with Iliman Ndiaye scoring a first-half penalty. David Moyes admitted that the three points made the trip back to Merseyside less sore given the injuries that Everton picked up.

While Everton moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, they face two key players being sidelined for sustained periods. The hammer blow was that Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the 13th minute with a hamstring issue, while Orel Mangala limped out with a knee setback on 81 minutes. Since Moyes’ return as manager, Calvert-Lewin has looked rejuvenated and scored a fine goal in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Scot believed he had seen a difference in Calvert-Lewin and he had ‘a bit more eye of the tiger’. However, the 11-cap England international is set to be unavailable for a spell because of his issue.

It was Beto who replaced Calvert-Lewin against Brighton. The former Udinese man was the only fit centre-forward available with Chelsea loanee Armando Broja ruled out until April with an ankle injury while Youssef Chermiti has a thigh problem.

Given the paucity of striking options, Moyes could look to bring in a fresh face. He already wanted attacking additions, but they might have been wingers or forward-thinking midfielders compared to an out-and-out No.9. Yet depending on the severity of Calvert-Lewin’s setback, Everton’s plans could change.

The Blues have already been linked with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, with the Daily Mail suggesting Moyes’ side have been ‘asked to be kept informed’ of developments. The Republic of Ireland international did not feature against Everton because of an ankle injury. He’s closing in on a return to full fitness but with the Seagulls boasting Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter as options, they’re reportedly willing to allow Ferguson to head out on loan.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the 20-year-old will depart the south coast ‘in the next few days’. Romano posted on X: “Evan Ferguson, expected to leave Brighton on loan in the next days with genuine interest from several clubs. PL, Ligue1 and Bundesliga clubs have made contact with decision to follow soon.”

Everton presently could not broker a deal with Brighton for Ferguson as they do not have any domestic loan spots available. They have been in talks with Chelsea over ending Broja’s deal but have explored bringing in either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka to add to their midfield options.

Several of the Toffees’ Premier League rivals are also said to be keen on Ferguson. West Ham United are in need of a new striker and could have an advantage with head coach Graham Potter working with Ferguson when in charge at Brighton and handed him his debut. Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth are also said to be interest.

Ferguson has scored 17 goals in 79 appearances for the Seagulls. After bursting on the scene in the 2022-23 season, he was priced at a reported £75 million by Brighton.