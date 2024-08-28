Fabrizio Romano: Everton 'closing in' on former Nottingham Forest midfielder
Everton are set to complete their seventh signing of the summer according to Fabrizio Romano.
Lyon’s Orel Mangala - formally of Nottingham Forest - is set to complete a loan move which will round off Everton’s midfield and help to fill the void left by Amadou Onana. Having already seemingly struck gold with Villa signing Tim Iroegbunam, Mangala can play in the defensive midfield role and allow more freedom and options for Sean Dyche to work with.
First reported yesterday, Mangala was an alternate to Manchester United midfield Sofyan Amrabat, as a deal for the Moroccan was deemed to be too difficult. Now, according to Romano, the loan with an option-to-buy the 26-year-old is nearly complete. Romano took to X to confirm the latest news. ‘Everton are now closing in on deal for Oriel Mangala to join on loan with buy option clause from OL. Player has already accepted conditions of the deal, as @hugoguillemet reported.’ With experience in Germany, France and England, the Belgium international looks to be a shrewd deal. He joins alongside Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, Asmir Begovic, Iroegbunam and Jack Harrison as summer signings. Everton have had to be smart in the window and Mangala will be their third loan addition who can help bridge the gap and help them avoid a relegation that would be a disaster heading into next year in their new stadium.
With 20 games and 19 starts in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign at Forest, he proved to be a solid Premier League player. He averaged a 89% pass success rate, 64% of his long balls, 50% of his dribbles while also winning 71% of his aerial battles. 3.7 recoveries per game also show he is effective at winning the ball back.
Compared to Onana last season, he managed more interceptions, clearances and lost possession less frequently. However, the Belgian made more tackles, won possession more and made more recoveries but it’s clear that Everton have identified someone who can replicate the style and attributes that Onana brought to the side.
