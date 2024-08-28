Everton's £16m 'target' left out of training amid reports of Napoli transfer

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Frankfurt midfielder could be on the move after he wasn’t involved in training.

Everton’s reported target Eric Ebimbe has been left out of training amid news of a move away.

The 23-year-old has listed as a target for the Toffees but they face stiff competition from Napoli. In fact, the Italian side have offered a loan deal to the German club according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

He could well be on the move before the end of the window as SportBILD confirmed that manager Dino Toppmoller has left him out of training after being disappointed by his level of performance - perhaps his head has been turned and he is hoping for an exit with the reported interest. A figure of £16.8million has been listed for a permanent deal and it is unclear whether they could make a move given their finances.

Last night saw Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claim that a deal for Orel Mangala on loan could be completed today, with a medical said to be scheduled. That would help round off their summer business as they will have signed two new midfielders after Amadou Onana’s exit. Dyche was asked over any potential deals after Everton’s cup win, to which he responded: ‘I can tell you that we’ve been heavily linked with about 100 players, as far as I know, unlikely anything changes but we’ll see.’

Ebimbe offers a unique threat, however, which would make him a great addition. Having played 44 times last season, he netted 10 times and was able to perform across a number of positions including in midfield, out wide on either flank and even at right-back. Statistically, his midfield figures on FBref have him closely likened to Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton. And he would be the perfect all-action player for Sean Dyche to integrate into his squad.

More of a natural wing-back, it would be interesting to see where he would feature in Dyche’s squad but his physicality and direct nature would certainly gel well in his system. With just days to go, it is unlikely to be a flurry of activity from Everton and it may be a case of getting at least one more player through the door. Mangala looks more likely given competition from Napoli will be difficult to compete with.