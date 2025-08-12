David Moyes, Head Coach of Everton looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are close to confirming a deal for Man City midfielder Jack Grealish with a medical reportedly completed

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has completed his medical at Everton ahead of a season-long loan move that will contain a £50m option to buy, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The ex-Aston Villa man arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2021 but was left out of the City squad for the Club World Cup and deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola. He is now poised to join Everton for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing is a huge boost for the Toffees as they have added a Premier League proven player to their ranks less than a week until they start their top-flight season against newly-promoted Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday.

Providing an update late on Monday evening, Romano said: “Jack Grealish has completed his medical as new Everton player on loan from Man City with £50m buy option.”

However, he did previously note the option to buy would need a final say from Grealish himself.

Jack Grealish brings strong Premier League experience to Everton

Grealish has ‘gone above and beyond’ to secure a move to Everton. That is per a report from the Daily Mail, who claim the player has “agreed to a number of financial sacrifices” to push through a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. He earns £300,000 a week at City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move to Everton also means Grealish does not have to uproot his family. It is a World Cup year and Grealish will likely go straight into Everton’s starting XI, giving him a chance to impress England boss Thomas Tuchel and secure his spot on the flight to Canada, USA and Mexico.

The 29-year-old has made 190 appearances in the English top flight, scoring 27 goals and provided 28 assists. He won three Premier League titles at City along with one FA Cup and one Champions League title.

Grealish will join the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Thierno Barry and Adam Aznou as new arrivals at the Toffees this summer as Moyes looks to push Everton back to challenging in the top half of the table rather than near the relegation zone.

David Moyes feels new stadium is positive step forward

Grealish will be part of the first Everton side to play a season in the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley Moore Dock. Reflecting on the impact the venue could have the Scotsman said over the weekend: "I think it does [feel like home]. It's going to take a bit of us getting used to it completely but it's a great stadium and hopefully it's a chance to see some really good players and good teams in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's brilliant for the football club. For my journey as well – I've had lots of different twists and turns – but overall I think the football club has been so desperate for this situation to arise with the new stadium. I think it's a wonderful stadium, it's a step up, certainly, from Goodison and I think for Everton Football Club it's a real positive step."

READ NEXT - Leeds United boss makes major admission that will please Everton fans amid Jack Grealish deal