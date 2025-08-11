Everton travel to newly-promoted Leeds United for their opening Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has bemoaned his lack of forward options as their Premier League curtain-raiser against Everton looms.

The Whites are set for their return to the English top flight after winning the Championship title. But despite being a vast club, Leeds know they have a battle on their hands to avoid survival. In the 2024-25 campaign, all three newly-promoted teams were demoted back to the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire outfit have been busy in the market so far, having added eight fresh faces, including Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United and Anton Stach from Hoffenheim in a deal worth £17 million.

But Leeds have yet to make any significant signings in attack, while key man Manor Solomon has returned to Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan. Farke has also revealed that Patrick Bamford is not part of his plans.

What’s been said

And with their 2025-26 campaign beginning against Everton at Elland Road in a week’s time, Farke knows that Leeds need to add more quality. Via the Yorkshire Evening, Farke said after a 1-1 draw against AC Milan: “We will see. So on this level you just can be 100 per cent sure when the signing is done. We were also a few times pretty close to bring an offensive signing in, and they didn't materialise in the end.

"I would say, from the beginning of May until right now, we were not able to bring something over the line. It was not a problem, because we are really far in terms of our business in other positions, anyhow. But it's definitely a fact that we need top class signings, not just numbers, players to improve our sport. We are all 100 per cent aware, all our key people are aware and they're working really, really hard. But on this level also to spend so much it's not that easy to bring top players in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton’s similar issues

Everton have had similar frustrations when it comes to signing attacking players. The Toffees are in need of recruiting right-wingers, with no natural options in the current squad. David Moyes’ side have been pursuing Southampton’s Tyler Dibling but have had bids turned down. The Saints are holding out for £50 million, which is currently out of Everton’s price range. However, Dibling was omitted from Southampton’s 2-1 win over Wrexham on the opening day of the season as he was not in the right headspace, according to head coach Will Still.

While Jack Grealish does not operate on the right flank, Everton are poised to agree a loan deal to sign the England international from Manchester City and he will bolster their prowess. Grealish has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium despite being a £100 million signing from Aston Villa four years ago.

The 29-year-old was omitted from Pep Guardiola’s side’s squad for the Club World Cup earlier this summer and was surplus to requirements for a 3-0 friendly victory over Palermo last weekend. After the game, City boss Guardiola claimed that he was happy with his squad, which suggests that Grealish remains out of his plans.