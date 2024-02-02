Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that key man Pape Matar Sarr will be back for Spurs' trip to face Everton after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegal international started three of their four games and played 120 minutes and scored his penalty in the shootout, but his side were eliminated by Ivory Coast as Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhate was the only man to miss.

Speaking ahead of their trip to face Everton, Postecoglou revealed the extent of their squad issues and confirmed Sarr would be back in the squad. "In terms of the other night everyone got through the other night. Short turnaround, we haven't done too much. Pape is back. He had a long trip. We'll assess him but fair to say he's involved although to what extent we'll see." However, Yves Bissouma is unavailable following Mali's progression into the quarter-finals. He's emerged into a key starter under Postecoglou and the powerful box-to-box midfielder has started 16 games in the league. Contributing two goals and two assists, he has formed a strong partnership with James Maddison and Bissouma. In terms of the rest of the squad, Ryan Sessegnon (knee) Bissouma (international duty) Son Heung-Min (international duty) and Manor Solomon (thigh).

For Everton, Dyche was hopeful that Onana could be back to face Spurs following their clash with Fulham, but he continues to be a doubt with a knee injury. In addition, Arnaut Danjuma also limped off in West London with an ankle problem and now the former Spurs loanee may not feature against his old club. Full-back Seamus Coleman is back in training after a hamstring injury but he's been given a 50/50 chance of featuring in the squad. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back running on the grass, although he is still not ready to feature.