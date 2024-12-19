Farhad Moshiri's final message to Everton fans revealed.

Farhad Moshiri’s reign as Everton owner is over after the long-awaited Friedkin Group (TFG) takeover deal was finally confirmed.

The American firm are officially the Toffees’ new owners having struck a deal with Moshiri three months ago. TFG have passed all of the regulatory tests required to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake and a new dawn is upon Everton after a few years of turbulence on and off the pitch.

Upon leaving the club, Moshiri has penned a lengthy letter to Everton fans, outlining his achievements at the club during his eight-year spell in charge and reflecting on the challenges faced and the criticism faced in recent years. He has penned the letter on the Everton club website.

Headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, Everton become the second major European outfit under TFG’s control after buying Italian side AS Roma in 2020. It has been confirmed that Marc Watts, a long-term employee of TFG, will serve as Everton executive chairman.

The Farhad Moshiri letter in full reads:

“Dear Evertonians,

This will be the last time I write to you, the fans, of this incredibly special football club, as we now complete on the proposed purchase transaction with TFG.

I write with mixed emotions, with a sense of optimism for what the future may hold but also some sorrow when reflecting on the past. The last couple of years have been challenging to say the least for the football club, financially, boardroom change and results on the pitch and of course the loss of our Chairman Bill Kenwright.

I am proud of the way the club has overcome these challenges both internally and with the tremendous support you the fans have given us all. There is of course passion in football, but I really believe that there is nothing to match the passion of Evertonians, and there is nothing like Goodison in full voice such as inspiring the team as you did in the second half against Palace.

When I look back on my eight years as the custodian of this historic club I reflect on how much has changed. We have transformed an ageing playing squad, playing at a historic but small and costly stadium, into a younger team, which will see further strengthening, set to show their talents at a state of the art, 53,000 seat stadium on the banks of the River Mersey. Much effort has gone into creating this iconic stadium, combining the opportunities for a modernisation of the commercial offering while preserving the atmosphere of Goodison. It will be a place for all Evertonians, and the wider community, to enjoy for decades and decades to come.

This has been achieved despite the significant financial impact of the geopolitical events outside of our control, including the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, excessive point deductions that were levelled against the club and a changing football environment. We have however come through it together, and that is something I feel real pride in.

When I purchased the club eight years ago, I knew it needed to be modernised, both with a new stadium and also at the training ground, which has seen much investment. We also moved to our wonderful head office in the Royal Liver buildings. However, I fully understand that in football that results on the pitch are paramount and over those same years they frankly haven’t been good enough. We brought top class managers like Carlo Ancelotti to the club and who knows where we might have been had he not been lured back to his first love Real Madrid.

Believe me when I say that I truly wanted those results to be better, and I have tried to provide the club with the resources it needed. We enjoyed some memorable moments but sadly too few. However, I believe I will be leaving it in a materially better place than the one I inherited.

I have met the huge costs of those improvements through my ownership, with season ticket prices remaining pretty well the same across my ownership period and I have tried to minimise the impact on fans with our tickets among the most affordable in the PL. I will always remain an Evertonian, this club gets into your blood, and I will be back to watch games from the Everton Stadium stands for many years to come.

It has been a privilege to be custodian and I know you will give Dan Friedkin the same warm welcome you gave me, I think he will be an excellent custodian and I have been impressed with the diligence, professionalism and thoughtfulness of his team. I sincerely wish him the best and I know you will join me in supporting him in every way that you can.

Finally, I would like to send my best wishes to Sean and Kevin and the playing team. I would also like to thank Colin, the executive team and the amazing staff at this great club who work tirelessly and give everything on a daily basis.

Thank you,

Farhad”