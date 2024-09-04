Kieran Maguire on X

Everton FC news: The Toffees were charged after breaking PSR rules last season but Leicester City have avoided any punishment.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed how many points Leicester City would have been docked in comparison to Everton following their legal victory over their ruling.

The Foxes won their appeal against Profit and Sustainability rules yesterday which has all but ended the likelihood of them receiving any points deductions this campaign. Everton were convicted on two separate charges across last season, suffering two points deductions totalling eight points.

Leicester escaped a similar outcome as they were adamant that the Premier League did not have jurisdiction to punish them in this way, because they had been relegated to the EFL when their accounting period ended. Speaking live on talkSPORT, Maguire discussed the Foxes winning their appeal and shared how many points they could have been docked if they didn’t get relegated.

“I think that they [Leicester] would have been looking at a nine or ten points deduction for last season had they stayed up,” he said. “It would’ve been a pretty horrible situation if we’d had three clubs, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester all subject to points deductions, it was bad enough with two. It certainly could have had an impact, we don’t know how Leicester would have performed in the Premier League last season.

As a result, it has left the Premier League "surprised and disappointed" and it could see a revisit of their current rules for PSR. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Maguire then criticised the idea of a redraft of the current rules following Leicester’s successful escape of any punishment. "I think we will see a redrafting of the rules by the Premier League. They will claim that it wasn't the intention of the rules to allow this environment to take place. But Leicester's legal team clearly spotted that the rules had been poorly drafted. So expect a redraft. The Premier League are in a very weak position if they do decide to go ahead with an appeal."