The former Everton boss is being linked with a move to Ligue 1

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Everton and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is one of the names under consideration to become the next manager of Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais - according to reports.

Laurent Blanc agreed to mutually terminate his contract earlier this week following a poor start to the season which has left Lyon bottom of the French top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

90min reports the club are considering Lampard for the role after former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter turned down the opportunity.

Blanc was appointed at Lyon last October but they confirmed his departure in a statement earlier this week after one draw and three losses from their opening four Ligue 1 games.

It read: “Olympique Lyonnais and Laurent Blanc have mutually agreed to end their collaboration with effect from today. We would like to thank Laurent Blanc and his staff for their commitment and professionalism over the past 11 months at the helm of the team.”

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of his caretaker spell in charge at the club in May. The former Blues midfielder was appointed at Stamford Bridge on an interim basis following the sacking of Potter, with the London outfit opting to pursue a thorough process to find a permanent boss - eventually landing on Mauricio Pochettino.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lampard won just one of his 11 games in charge in his second spell at Chelsea, losing eight and drawing two. He was previously sacked by Everton in January after 12 months in charge on Merseyside.

He joined the Toffees in January 2022 as the club avoided relegation in the penultimate game of the 2021-22 season. However, a disastrous run last campaign led to his dismissal with Sean Dyche replacing him at Goodison Park.