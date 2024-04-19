Two former Everton figures are possibly set to link up at São Paulo three years after a brief, but disastrous spell on Merseyside.

Rafael Benitez, who only managed Everton for less than six months and struggled on Merseyside, was recently let go from Celta Vigo after 10 months in charge and is potentially set to return to management in South America just over a month after Vigo lost 4-0 to Real Madrid.

According to Brazilian journalist Gabriel Sa, ‘Benítez is the most talked about name behind the scenes at São Paulo, as they look to appoint a new head coach. Through an intermediary, conversations began last Sunday and parties are confident of a positive outcome.’ Benitez would be in line to replace Thiago Carpini who was sacked on April 18 after an underwhelming start to the league season and their 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign.

After leaving Everton after one season, Rodriguez ventured to Qatar where he played one campaign with Al-Rayyan before joining Olympiacos last season but his time in Greece ended sourly after his contract was terminated with mutual consent in April 2023. It then led him to be picked up by the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A giants on a two-year-deal. Injuries have hampered his start to life in Brazil, as he has missed the opening nine league games. Across the seven appearances he has made in all competitions, he’s totalled just 260 minutes, scoring once.

During their time at Everton, Rodriguez struggled under Benitez after previously starring in the first few months of his career at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti. He never recaptured anything close to the form he showed after signing from Real Madrid and the two had an infamous feud which saw the Colombian exit the club. However, the pair also worked together at Madrid but Benitez’s reign was short and sweet and it didn’t fare much better at Everton.

Benitez allegedly told the former Bayern Munich star that he was not wanted at the club. Rodriguez revealed to Noticias RCN that "When he arrived at Everton on the first day he told me: 'Go away. You are 30 years old and I want young people, who have energy' and I had a spectacular year with Everton, so I wasn't going to start fighting with him."

