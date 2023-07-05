Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to take charge of the Brazilian national team in June 2024.

The Italian manager has enjoyed a hugely-successful career, becoming the only manager to win a league title in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga and La Liga and he has now set his sights on conquering the international scene with the five-time World Cup winners.

His current deal at Real Madrid is set to expire next summer and, despite reports that he would join Brazil earlier, he is set to honour his deal at Los Blancos. The move was confirmed was today and CBF president Ednaldo confirmed that Ancelotti will be new manager of Brazil “starting from Copa America 2024”.

Brazil have only won the Copa America once in the last 12 years, with their last victory coming in 2019 when they defeated Peru in the final. They lost out to Argentina behind-closed-doors in 2021 to fierce rivals Argentina in a tight loss and will be out to reclaim the prize they’ve won nine times in total - a feat that is only bettered by Uruguay (15) and Argentina (15).

Ancelotti arrived at Everton in 2019 to replace Marco Silva following a short stint at Napoli and managed 67 games in total during his 556 days in charge.

He excited fans by bringing former Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez to the club and the Toffees enjoyed an electric start to the 2020/21 season, winning their opening four games and topping the table for three of the first six weeks. They also threatened the Champions League and European places for the majority of the season before falling away in the final 10 games to eventually finish 10th.

