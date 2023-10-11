The former winger left Everton officially in the summer after his contract expired.

Former Everton winger Andros Townsend has found a new home in the Premier League after his release from the club this summer.

The 32-year-old left the club after his deal expired following a long battle with a cruciate ligament injury that saw him miss over a year and a half of football.

That injury occurred on March 17, 2022 in the first minute against Newcastle at home and he hasn’t played a single minute since. However, he did train with Burnley during the summer as part of a trial period, but he failed to secure a deal.

Now, he’s found himself a new club after spending the last few months as a free agent and he has signed a short-term deal at Luton Town until January.

Following the confirmation of his signing, he said: “I feel like it’s a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties. I think it had to be right and I feel over the last two weeks we’ve had a look at each other and done that.

“I’ve seen where I can help this team and on the flipside the manager has seen where I can help – whether that’s on the pitch, in the dressing room or on the training field – with my enthusiasm and experience.

“Plus, Luton are my local team – I live 20-25 minutes away so I’ve kept my eye on their progress and watching the Championship play-off final and see them win promotion was great for the club.

“I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club, and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

Townsend played 27 times for Everton after signing as a free agent following his time at Crystal Palace. He penned a two-year-deal in 2021 and went onto play 27 times for the club, netting seven times.

His stand-out moment was undoubtedly his first goal for the club, which ended up winning the Premier League ’Goal of the Month’ competition. His 30-yard-strike against Burnley was a thing of beauty and it was the perfect way to announce himself to the Goodison faithful.