The Wolves winger has begun the season in fine form and has started to attract admirers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are reportedly admirers of Wolves winger Pedro Neto who has begun this season in brilliant form.

Neto, 23, arrived from Lazio in 2019 and has developed a strong reputation over the past few years at the Midlands club and is now currently realising his vast potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against Liverpool, he was a menace on both wings, notably scoring an assist against Jurgen Klopp’s side but he also terrorised Joe Gomez and his side could have been further ahead before the eventual comeback.

Plus, he also starred during their recent win over Manchester City, as he ran Nathan Ake ragged on the right flank. In light of that performance, and his start to the season, journalist Neal Jones (in his column) revealed Liverpool are reportedly admirers of Neto.

“I’m not surprised to see Pedro Neto’s name being linked with top clubs, given the way he’s started the Premier League season,” Jones said. “The Wolves man has always been a huge talent, one admired by just about every big side including Liverpool, but injuries have set him back significantly in recent years.

“Now he’s back fit, we are seeing what he can do, and the pace and threat he brings, plus the room for development he has at 23, mark him out as someone who can definitely take the next step by moving to a Champions League club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skillset would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side. With reasons to think that the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia stories might not be going away in 2024, Neto could definitely be one to watch.”

It’s currently one goal and five assists in the league so far and he looks to be as sharp as he’s ever been which is important given he spent over 10 months between April 2021 and February 2022 with a knee injury, before then struggling with an ankle injury for five months between October 2022 and February 2023.

The fact he has bounced back from that is a huge bonus and he looks better than ever as he looks to keep Wolves in the Premier League in what is expected to be a tight battle at the bottom.

Being able to play off that right-wing so effectively, he poses a threat of pace, skill and directness that has shades of Mohamed Salah.