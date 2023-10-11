Revealed! The special Liverpool clause in Xabi Alonso contract at Bayer Leverkusen
The former Liverpool midfielder has made an impressive start to life as a manager.
Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has a special clause embedded in his current contract that would allow him to leave to manage one of three clubs next summer, including the Reds.
Alonso, 41, has been impressing in Germany this season in charge Bayer Leverkusen, playing brilliant football as his side have enjoyed an unbeaten start.
However, with him already being tipped to manage Real Madrid in the future, there’s also been links with him to potentially take over from Jurgen Klopp one day - and now a contract clause has confirmed a potential agreement.
According to SportBILD, Alonso is contracted at Leverkusen until 2026, he has a clause in place which will allow him to jump ship to any of his three major European clubs. The other two are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Klopp’s current Liverpool contract expires in 2026 and given that he has earmarked his current side as ‘Liverpool 2.0’ it’s likely he will honour the contract and remain at the club until then.
However, he was previously a strong candidate for the German national team job before Julian Naglesmann took over the role but he reiterated his committment to the club at the time.
Alonso has enjoyed strong records at Leverkusen and Real Sociedad B so far in his early managerial career, spending three years learning his craft in Spain before heading to the Bundesliga.
So far in Leverkusen, he’s won 26 of 47 games so far and his side sit top after seven games one point ahead of Stuttgart and two ahead of reigning champions Munich.