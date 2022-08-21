Everton ‘preparing’ bid for Newcastle United and Southampton transfer target

The highly-rated forward has significant interest from clubs around Europe.

Everton are the latest Premier League interest to show an interest in Benfica star Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal Under-21 forward has enjoyed a fine start to the new season by scoring five goals and creating three assists in his first five appearances of the campaign.

Ramos plundered a hat-trick in his side’s Champions League third round win against Danish club Midtjylland and followed that up with another goal in their play-off win over Dynamo Kiev in midweek.

His domestic form has matched his exploits in European football’s premier cup competition with two assists in a 4-0 win against Arouca and the only goal of a narrow victory against Casa Pia last weekend.

That has attracted attention from Newcastle United and Southampton, with the latter believed to be in talks with Benfica as they look to secure a £25million deal for Ramos.

Speaking after the win against Kiev, Benfica manager Roger Schmidt said of his forward: “When we see him play, we feel that he loves playing for Benfica, as you can see.

“Football is a business and therefore we cannot be sure what will happen.”

Reports in Portugal now suggest Everton are ‘preparing’ a bid for Ramos as they look to add to their attacking options before the transfer window closes in two weeks.

The Toffees are without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin until the end of the month after he suffered an injury in training and that has left Solomon Rondon as Frank Lampard’s only senior striker.

Record have reported Everton are ‘joining the list of interested parties’ and are ‘preparing to come forward’ with a bid for Ramos as they look to ease their concerns at the top end of the pitch.

The 21-year-old addressed his future last week when asked about a potential move away from the Portuguese giants, saying: "I'm at Benfica, I'm fine, we're playing well. What matters to me is Benfica."