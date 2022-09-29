Anthony Gordon is being tipped for a late run on the England World Cup squad but Frank Lampard says he must stay grounded.

Frank Lampard has urged Anthony Gordon to focus on showing improvement at Everton in order to boost his hopes of a World Cup call-up.

The Liverpool-born winger has been capped by England on nine occasions at U21 level but has yet to receive senior recognition.

He is, though, among a host of players being tipped to book a late spot on the plane to Qatar thanks to his strong start to the season.

However, the equation is simple as far as Lampard is concerned: Gordon can only improve his chances by giving his all for Everton between now and November.

"[It's] Gareth's decision, I can't talk for him," he said of a possible call-up.

"I know there is a lot of competition in that area of the pitch with England, there are a lot of quality players in there.

"He just has to keep working on all parts of his game not just the goals, which are a huge part of it – but there is a lot more for his game.

"But it's good he's in the conversation, he just has to play. I don't think you need to think about it, you just have to train and play every day, keep improving.

"He is very attentive like that you can have good conversation with him and he wants to improve and he just needs to focus on that and the rest will naturally come."

It has been suggested that those Premier League stars set to be involved in the World Cup might have one eye on the tournament during the six weeks that precede its launch.

However, Lampard insists that won't be a problem at Everton, where he will be reminding his players that they will only be sharp in Qatar if they play well at club level beforehand.

“They are Everton players and in this period up until we play Bournemouth they just have to give everything for this team," he continued.

"We always try to do the same thing; we try to get the best environment and the best care for the players to get them into the best position to perform well and if they do that then come the World Cup they will be in good nick and ready to go. It's really simple.

"We have to talk about it but for the players it is, 'play well, look after yourself and you will give yourself the best possible chance'.