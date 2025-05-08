Fulham vs Everton team news as 5 players rules out but key man could return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fulham vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.

Everton go in search of their first victory in four games when they travel to Fulham on Saturday (3pm BST).

The Toffees have steered well clear of Premier League relegation but David Moyes wants a strong finish to the season. Everton came to the end of a tough run of fixtures but missed a big opportunity last time out. They threw away a two-goal lead and were held to a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town, who have already been demoted to the Championship.

Speaking after the game, Everton boss Moyes said: “We were really disappointed not to win and the supporters were disappointed with that as well but I think, behind it, a bit like myself, there's a bit where we've seen some good signs. The disappointment would have been if we were going to be a relegated team – and we're not a relegated team. We've stayed up and there are a lot of positives. The players have done really well. We're having a bit of a problem when we go 2-0 up here at the moment so we need to try and see what we can do better.”

Moyes is demanding Everton to finish as high as possible in the table and will hoping to leapfrog Wolverhampton Wanderers into 13th. There is £2.8 million of prize money per place on the line.

Fulham, meanwhile, are gunning for a top-10 place after falling out of the running for European qualification. The Cottagers have lost three of their past four games, most recently a 1-0 reverse to Aston Villa.

Ahead of the Craven Cottage encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Fulham team news

Rodrigo Muniz - out

The striker has been unavailable for the past three matches with an Achilles problem and isn’t expected to be back.

Reiss Nelson - out

The Arsenal loanee won’t play again this term because of a hamstring issue.

Harrison Reed - doubt

The midfielder had to be withdrawn against Villa and could be in a race to be fit.

Everton team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure - potential return

Was absent against Ipswich for a personal reason. Doucoure could be back in the squad.

James Tarkowski - out

Everton’s vice-captain is recovery from hamstring surgery. He featured on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football earlier this week wearing a protective boot, which will come off next week.

Jesper Lindstrom - out

The on-loan Napoli winger has surgery for a hernia last month and could be in a race to play for Everton again.

Orel Mangala - out

The midfielder, on loan from Napoli, sustained an ACL injury in January. Mangala won’t be available for several months and is likely to rule out Everton signing him permanently.